GajShield context-based security solutions can prevent data breach

Troy Hunt , a web security expert and Australian regional director for Microsoft security publicized a Mega data breach of more than 87 GB of leaked passwords and email addresses. These compromised email address were from data breaches coming from different sources. The data was collected and uploaded in the popular cloud service Mega, which contained over 22 million unique passwords apart from the 773 million email addresses. These records could be accessed by anyone with an internet connection, thereby making it a wide-reaching Mega Data Breach.

Apart from external security breaches inadvertent disclosure or mishandling of confidential data by internal employees is also a significant reason for data loss. Enterprises can be breach-ready by incorporating innovative Context-based security solutions into their existing security infrastructure.

GajShield is an expert UTM provider specialized in Context based security solutions. Their solutions are well suited to today’s mobile and cloud-based environments as they respond more intelligently and quickly to unexpected situations. By understanding the context of a user request, the security system or firewall can adjust the security response and control how information is delivered to the user, greatly simplifying an increasingly complex computing world and proactively addressing the issue of security breaches. GajShield is the only Indian vendor to be named in the Gartner’s 2018 Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls.’