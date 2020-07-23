G7 CR Technologies offers Work from Home Allowance for its Employees Across India

In a pandemic struck economy, G7 CR Technologies, a Cloud Services Provider based out of Bangalore, has decided to pass on the various benefits to its professional family for a safer and healthy work environment. The company has announced a work from home allowance of INR 18,000 for all its employees. The intent is to aid the purchase of UPS and office furniture for their employees to work comfortably from the safety of their home. The company went a mile ahead to deliver comfortable chairs from its office to the employee’s homes and is also reimbursing monthly internet bills.

In addition, the company has also announced benefits of INR 1 Lakh as hospitalization expenses for COVID related treatment. This amount will be over and above their insurance cover and can be availed by the employees and their immediate family members (spouse, children, parents and siblings under age of 18 years).

G7 CR is ensuring that its employees can work with facilities as close to the facilities available at the office. For the ones who had inadequate facilities to sustain working at home, desks and chairs were sent to their homes. To ensure that electricity was not a hindrance during random blackouts, storms, etc, Home-Inverters were also provided. This has brought the work at home standards very close to that of an office environment’s standards without hindering the home experience.

“Our employee’s safety is our first priority, 100% of our staff is working from home and will continue to do so until it is safe for our people to come to office. We continue to disrupt the new normal and will put our people at the centre of every decision we make as an organization”- said, Dr. Christopher Richard, Managing Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd.