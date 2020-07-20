G7 CR Tech Wins 2020 Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Award for India

During COVID-19, G7 CR Tech together with Microsoft, launched a campaign to enable WVD implementation at zero cost. The zero-cost proposition is specifically crafted to consider organizations’ business interests amid these tough times for humanity.

Quadrasystems.net has driven a Modern Endpoint Management experience for customers by surrounding the core workloads of Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Endpoint Manager with a holistic solution that includes Analytics, Cloud App Security, Advanced Threat Protection, Information Protection, Office ProPlus, and Windows 10. To bring additional intelligence into this experience, Quadrasystems.net developed their own unique solution, Threat Doctor, which leverages the Microsoft Security Graph to ensure that their customers’ distinctive endpoint landscapes are protected. This approach has allowed customers to improve productivity scores, reduce support requests, and accelerate deployment times for new Microsoft technologies.

Awards were presented in 49 categories, with winners chosen from a set of over 3,300 nominations from more than 100 different countries. Both G7 CR Tech and Quadrasystems.net were honored for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology and will be recognized at the first ever, digital Microsoft Inspire, the company’s annual worldwide partner conference on July 21-22.