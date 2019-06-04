G.SKILL OC World Cup 2019 – Alex@ro from Romania Wins OC Champion Title

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to announce the winner of the 6th Annual OC World Cup 2019 – major congratulations to Alex@ro from Romania on winning the OC World Cup 2019 Champion title and taking home an astounding grand prize of $10,000 USD and a K|ngp|n Cooling GPU TEK-9 ICON 3.0 GPU LN2 Pot! All contestants were using highest-performance retail hardware in the competition, including Intel® Core™ i9-9900K processors, motherboards based on the Intel Z390 chipset, and G.SKILL DDR4 memory modules made with Samsung B-die components.

The annual G.SKILL OC World Cup is one of the biggest overclocking competitions with the largest single cash prize for the champion at $10,000 USD. In this 6th Annual OC World Cup, the top nine overclockers from the online qualifier stage – from Romania Alex@ro, Bullshooter, Dancop, IvanCupa, Lucky_n00b, Niuulh, Radi, rsannino, and safedisk – competed head-to-head on a live stage in front of worldwide audiences from the tech industry at the G.SKILL Computex booth. After three days of the Live Qualifier round, three finalists – Alex@ro, Dancop, and Lucky_n00b – emerged to compete against each other in the Grand Final stage. Upon a full day of overclocking and benching, Alex@ro emerged as the winner in the final moments of the competition.

G.SKILL also would like to specially thank the master judges – Hiwa, Steponz, l0ud_Silence, and Leeghoofd, as well as the administrators at HWBOT. This overclocking competition couldn’t have been possible without their dedication and efforts.