Fujitsu’s AI Image Analysis Solution Measure and Evaluate Digital Signage User Experience, Vitalize Cities

Fujitsu Limited announced the launch of Fujitsu Technical Computing Solution GREENAGES Citywide Surveillance V3, a privacy-conscious AI-based image analysis solution that measures the impact of and engagement with advertisements in public places, such as digital signage, based on the number of viewers and their attributes. Developed by Fujitsu to create new business models of public advertising and contribute to urban development with better understanding of user experience, the solution is relevant for ad agencies and advertisers, as well as facility managers for such large-scale facilities as train stations and airports in order to better understand the target audience user experience. Starting sales in Japan today, the solution is planned to launch in Asia and Europe during the next fiscal year starting in April 2020.

GREENAGES Citywide Surveillance employs AI technology from Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai to analyze images from cameras placed around a city or in a facility without identifying the people in the images. It automatically extracts a variety of information on people and vehicles, capturing real time movements throughout a city. This smart city monitoring solution aims to create urban areas where people can live comfortably and with peace of mind, as it can also detect suspicious behavior, such as surreptitious peeking. New features have been added to the solution to capture real-time actions and characteristics of groups of people, such as their viewing direction, gender, and age, without identifying individuals. These features aid advertisers in better understanding the frequency and level of engagement by viewers in public places, such as train stations, airports, and shopping malls.

With this solution, Fujitsu aims to further vitalize urban areas by creating new business models for advertising in public places. Focusing on the viewers’ interests and behavior, the solution will enable digital signage to be placed based on the number of viewers, and display dynamic advertising based on target audience viewing duration. The solution can also provide guidance information and optimized routing of population flows based on the characteristics of people entering a facility.