Fujitsu to Launch New DX Company Ridgelinez Limited

Fujitsu announced the establishment of a new company, “Ridgelinez Limited”, dedicated to offering dynamic, comprehensive guidance to customers throughout their digital transformation (DX) journeys. Ridgelinez will officially begin operations on April 1, 2020. As the vanguard for the Fujitsu Group’s DX business, Ridgelinez will spearhead and further accelerate the development of new opportunities for growth in this exciting commercial frontier. With a new, more nimble business framework, the company will possess the flexibility and mobility vital to fully delivering on the promise of DX for enterprises small and large alike.

Amid rapid changes in the global business environment, disruptions that transcend existing industries and business paradigms have created a need for swift and drastic change. As a transformation design firm, Ridgelinez will offer comprehensive, one-stop DX service curation for customers and society-this will range from consultation services to the implementation of advanced technologies (e.g. AI, Cloud, 5G, IoT) to maximum effect.

While providing end-to-end DX support, this new venture will also promote the creation and management of innovative businesses together with its customers. Ridgelinez will always address fundamental issues from the customer’s perspective, including management and business issues. Through partner alliances with a wide range of companies both in Japan and internationally, Ridgelinez will select and employ the most appropriate products and services to support its customers’ DX journeys, even when this includes solutions from outside the Fujitsu Group.