Fujitsu Signs Distribution Agreement with Tech Data

Fujitsu India Pvt. Ltd announces that it has entered into distribution agreement with Tech Data¹ to market and sell its portfolio of IT products and solutions across India. Local partners from Tech Data will now have easier access to the rich portfolio of Fujitsu’s high quality, safe and reliable products: desktops and notebooks as well as more complex Data Center solutions. They will be offered the opportunity to join Fujitsu’s SELECT Partner Program, which is designed to support its channel partners in their transition from resellers to providers of managed services by enabling them to embrace new opportunities and become trusted advisors who can guide their customers on digital transformation journeys. Tech Data will support SELECT channel partners efficiently enabling them to offer the complete range of Fujitsu product and solutions adding value and allowing them to open up new business opportunities.

“We are pleased to announce our distribution agreement with Fujitsu in India and look forward to working closely with our customers offering the entire range of Fujitsu products and solutions to the end users,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President and Country General Manager, India, at Tech Data. “Our best-in-class technical capabilities and strong distribution network of resellers will help expand Fujitsu’s reach and penetration in the marketplace.”

Mehul Doshi, Head of Product Business at Fujitsu India, said, “We are pleased to announce our association with Tech Data and this partnership is important to Fujitsu’s distribution portfolio. Tech Data’s leadership, excellence in marketing and sales of IT solutions will help us to expand the market for our products. We look forward to a strong partnership with Tech Data and a steady market growth for our products, services and solutions in India. Fujitsu will provide a selection of interesting options in the field of private, public and hybrid cloud, hyper-converged solutions, integrated systems for backup and archiving along with our comprehensive range of products and solutions.”