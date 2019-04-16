Fujitsu Sets Out the ‘Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2019’

Fujitsu released the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2019. We set the theme this year as ‘Human Centric Innovation: Driving a Trusted Future’, with the aim of creating human-centric innovation together with our customers and partners and building a trusted future where everyone can feel safe. As the transition toward the digital era continues, Fujitsu reiterates its beliefs, including in the importance of rebuilding trust in business and society.

In recent years, the use of digital technology in all aspects of everyday life has become the norm, leading to dramatic changes in the ways in which people work, consume goods and services, access information, communicate and interact with others. At the same time, growing concerns surround the unauthorized use of personal data and cyber-attacks. Rebuilding trust in data and technology as well as trust in enterprises that leverage digital technology remains more important than ever. The Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2019 introduces our approach to co-creating a trusted business and society against the backdrop of these complex circumstances through the use of cutting-edge technologies, as well as real examples of co-creation with customers.

Technology for a Trusted Future Digital technologies promise to deliver convenience and a myriad of benefits to peoples’ lives, but concerns continue to mount around privacy and the use of personal data, as well as the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. Fujitsu is working to ensure a sense of trust surrounding the use of data with security and blockchain technologies, while developing trusted AI technologies centered around proprietary technology that can explain the reason and basis for an AI inference. By further promoting trust in data and technology, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of a safe and secure future achieved through digital technology.