Fujitsu Launches Latest Version of its VPS Digital Production Preparation Tool

Fujitsu Limited has announced that it will begin selling the latest version of its Fujitsu Manufacturing Industry Solution VPS V15L21, a digital production preparation tool developed by Digital Process Ltd.

The new version builds on the functionality of previous versions, which has included the ability to create Virtual Product and Process Simulator (VPS) assembly configuration from CAD configuration for designing products, as well as the ability to edit work processes and man-hours while visually checking the process. By adding work process tree window that show the sequence and hierarchical structure of the process to these existing functions, the new version allows users to create process information while taking into consideration manufacturing information, such as the components used in each process, the sequence and locations of tasks, the equipment and tools required, and necessary manufacturing know-how.

This new version promotes the use of work process information through links with related systems, including production measurement systems and component supply management systems, by collecting a wide range of scattered manufacturing information within VPS. The new version thereby helps realize greater knowledge sharing and more precision in process planning, while supporting improved productivity on the ground in manufacturing.