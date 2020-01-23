Fujitsu Launches 9 New Enterprise PC Models

Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited announced the launch of the Fujitsu Tablet ARROWS Tab Q5010/CE, an education-focused Windows tablet, and the ARROWS Tab Q5010/CB, an enterprise Windows tablet, as well as a number of enterprise PCs and workstations featuring the latest CPUs and the latest OS version. Sales of the new models will be rolled out in Japan starting from today.

As ICT becomes prevalent in academic settings, Fujitsu will offer a new waterproof 10.1 inch tablet, ARROWS Tab Q5010/CE, with an all-round easy-to-use School Design 360degrees. Fujitsu has improved the tablet’s ease of use, as it re-examined the conventional design of the chassis from all 360degrees directions. The tablet’s round form makes it easy for students with small hands to hold it, and a non-slip texture (with surface treatment) on the side and back to prevent it from falling off the desk. As textbooks will be revised in line with the new educational guidelines beginning in April 2020, Fujitsu has added a Function Manager-QR Code Reader(1) application that reads QR codes from textbooks and allows users to use audiovisual materials. This application can be activated with a special shortcut button on the top part of the tablet, and students can smoothly move to the material content accessed from the browse button that can be reached with their thumbs.

The new models, including 4 LIFEBOOK notebooks across 2 product series, 2 ESPRIMO desktop PCs across 2 product series, and CELSIUS workstation J580, come installed with the latest OS version, the Windows 10 November 2019 Update(2). Fujitsu supports workstyle transformation by enabling mobile work through its comprehensive product lineup.