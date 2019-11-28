Fujitsu Formulates ‘Fujitsu Future Insights – Digital Transformation in Retail’

Fujitsu Limited announced its vision for the future, outlining megatrends and business opportunities of retail through the analysis of the impact of digital transformation in retail. Fujitsu has compiled these insights into a report, entitled “Fujitsu Future Insights Digital Transformation in Retail.”

The Fujitsu Future Insights series introduces the company’s thoughts about global trends of digital transformation, providing deeper analysis of challenges and the impact of technologies in specific fields. It also introduces possible future scenarios and strategies related to those areas. In the “Digital Transformation in Retail”, Fujitsu describes its vision for the future of digitalized retail services and proposes how retail and other industries will be transformed by its digital technologies.

As a digital transformation partner, Fujitsu is committed to co-creation with its customers across industries, ultimately contributing to realizing a sustainable and prosperous society.