Fujifilm Presents offers for Instax range on Amazon & Flipkart

Adding to the big season sale, Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, has announced a host of offers for its Instant range of cameras – Mini 8, Mini 9, Mini 11, Mini 90 Neo Classic, and last instax Square SQ6 Instant Cameras.

Consumers can avail these offers on online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company has introduced these lucrative offers especially during Flipkart’s Big Savings Day from 6th -10th August and Amazon Freedom Sale from 8th -11th August, 2020.

The offers will include attractive price range and easy EMI options as well for consumers. The Fujifilm instax range has been designed keeping in mind the needs of young millennials to offer them a fresh, cool and unique way of capturing moments. The fact that Fujifilm’s instant camera range starts at a very affordable pricing in India, with the brightest and quirkiest designs, makes the Instax line a popular gift of choice for the wide variety of festivals and occasions that India celebrates.

Don’t miss the chance to purchase this unique colourful range of Instax Cameras. Enclosed are offers running at e-commerce websites.