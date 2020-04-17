Fujifilm India Extends Support to Combat Covid-19 Pandemic

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, has pledged its commitment and contribution towards aid for the unprecedented crisis caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The company has announced the supply of 200 N95 respiratory & surgical facemasks along with 40 PPE kits to healthcare professionals at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh. To combat the spread of the disease, Fujifilm is providing these essential preventive healthcare utility (PPE) kits to doctors, which include Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover.

Commenting on this, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We all are witnessing an unprecedented and difficult time of our lives due to COVID-19 global pandemic. Committed to work together with the people of India in this hour of difficulty, we have introduced these measures to ensure adequate protective equipment and masks are available for healthcare specialists and associated workforce present on the front lines. At Fujifilm, we believe it’s time for all of us to come together and protect the humanity by acting responsibly and by doing what we can to prevent further spread and avoid disruptions from the COVID-19 virus.”

In addition, the company is installing Computed Radiology, Digital Radiology systems and imagers across isolation wards at hospitals to ensure effective monitoring and controlling the disease outbreaks. These technologies will empower clinicians to improve efficiency and expedite the early diagnosis of the disease.