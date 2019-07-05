Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Radware with the ‘WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year’ Award

Radware named ‘WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards held in New Delhi. Currently in its 17th year, the awards banquet witnessed the participation of leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector, and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 41 awards were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile and Wireless.

Congratulating Radware on the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “While most enterprises are talking about strengthening their online presence and investing in next-gen technologies like cloud, digital services, and mobile apps, the risk of a web attack has increased multifold. In today’s environment, where the threat landscape has changed drastically, the need to have a best-in-class WAF (Web Application Firewall) and an Anti DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) solution cannot be ignored.

Radware has hybrid DDoS Protection and WAF solutions that adapt to policies automatically as application changes and use device fingerprinting and machine learning based behavioural algorithms to detect threats. In order to protect from today’s sophisticated, advanced DDoS attacks, the company has evolved its industry-leading behavioural-based DDoS protection with advanced machine learning based algorithms, burst attack protection and advanced encrypted attack protection.”

As an industry leader, Radware has earned customer confidence for both its WAF and DDoS mitigation product lines. The WAF solution provides full web security protection including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 coverage, advanced web attack protection, and zero-day attack prevention. Radware’s Bot Manager provides bot management and protection from sophisticated 4th-generation bots across web, mobile, and APIs.

Radware’s DefensePro DDoS mitigation solution is a real-time, mitigation device that protects organizations against emerging network and applications threats. DefensePro protects the infrastructure against network and application downtime (or slow time), application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, network anomalies, information theft, and other types of attacks at up to 400Gbps mitigation capacity. Radware provides flexible deployment options to suit any customer architecture or use case.

Radware’s solution can be deployed as an on-premise appliance, cloud service (on-demand/always-on), or in Hybrid deployment (on-demand/always-on) depending on the customer’s needs. Radware works closely with several Indian enterprises from the BFSI, the government, the IT/ITeS sector, as well as other industry verticals.

“We are honored to receive the second annual WAF award and the first Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Nikhil Taneja, Managing Director for Radware India. “This tremendous achievement comes from the continued faith of our customers in Radware’s excellence in innovation, technology and people.”