Fortinet’sNew Partner Program Addresses Evolving Security Landscape and Business Needs

Fortinet recently introduced its new Fortinet Engage partner program. The program provides partners with specializations focused ongrowing markets, including SD-WAN and cloud,customized support and engagement flexibility to accelerate their business growth and expansion.

Organizations are rapidly evolving and expanding their networks to keep up with the digital economy. By 2023, IDC predicts that the global economy will finally reach “digital supremacy” with more than half of all GDP worldwide driven by products and services from digitally transformed enterprises. As organizations transform their networks, security plays a critical role and also needs to evolve to keep up with new business demands.

Recognizing this, Fortinet designed new enablement initiatives and specializations, allowing partners to take advantage of digital innovations and this changing landscape. Fortinet’s Engage partner program provides greater flexibility on partner engagement, offers customized support to partners’ business models and allows partners to specialize in emerging areas through tailored training and certifications.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARCat Fortinet , saos,” With today’s digital innovationsbeing a catalyst for organizations to evolve their networks and security strategies, we have transformed ourpartner program so partners can untap new opportunities and rising markets, including SD-WAN. Building on our investment in our partners, the new program offers specializations, updated enablement initiatives and tailored support for unique business models to further partner success.”