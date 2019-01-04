Fortinet’s Security-First Approach to SD-WAN Continues to Gain Momentum

Fortinet announced recent customer, partner and market momentum, as well as independent testing results, of its FortiGate Secure SD-WAN solution.

Gartner has just recently released a report titled, “Survey Analysis: Address Security and Digital Concerns to Maintain Rapid SD-WAN Growth” detailing how security is the top WAN concern. According to that survey, “Customers continue to strive for better WAN performance and visibility, but security now tops their priorities when it comes to the challenges with their WAN. In fact, 72% of the respondents said that security was their topmost concern when it comes to their WAN.”1 Organizations are increasingly adopting direct internet access in their SD-WAN deployments, raising security concerns and requiring that CISOs be closely involved for a smooth transition of any SD-WAN deployment.

At the same time, many SD-WAN vendors don’t provide the advanced security features required for these types of deployments. Gartner states, “Currently, most SD-WAN vendors support basic capabilities such as stateful firewalling and VPN; however, they lack and, hence, depend on security partners for, advanced functionalities such as, intrusion prevention system, malware analysis and sandboxing.” 1 As a result, many organizations are increasingly looking to incorporate best-of-breed enterprise-grade security at the WAN edge to improve their security efficacy and reduce costs by eliminating multiple vendors. The same Gartner survey found that “internet breakout security will see the maximum investment.”

Fortinet’s FortiGate Secure SD-WAN solution delivers the functionality provided by pure-play SD-WAN vendors with advanced security built-in to one single offering. It’s backed by independent testing to deliver excellent quality of experience for voice and video, high VPN throughput and best price/performance. At Fortinet, SD-WAN functionality has been organically developed in-house and is a feature of every FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall. Purpose-built security processors and threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs further ensure that security is an integral part of Fortinet’s SD-WAN solution.