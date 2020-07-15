Fortinet Unveils Cloud-to-Cloud SD-WAN Solution to Simplify and Enhance Multi-Cloud Applications

Fortinet announced Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud, a networking and security solution that solves common application performance, visibility, cost, and control challenges associated with multi-cloud deployments by enabling SD-WAN across multiple clouds and regions.

Most enterprises today – 93% by recent estimates – have a multi-cloud strategy in place and work with multiple cloud providers to meet a number of business needs, including disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. However, managing and securing an assortment of different private and public cloud workloads and environments remains a challenge, with many organizations choosing to connect their clouds via their on-premises data center WAN edge. The use of this type of traditional WAN infrastructure approach, though secure, inhibits multi-cloud capabilities and results in deployment complexity, inconsistent network performance, and expensive connectivity.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud is a new approach to establishing secure and high-performance connectivity between public cloud workloads running on multiple clouds without increasing cost and complexity. Available in all major cloud providers, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-cloud enables a consistent network architecture leveraging SD-WAN capabilities between clouds and empowers application developers and enterprise IT to build a high speed and seamless cloud-to-cloud network and security architecture.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “For enterprises deploying applications and workloads across multiple clouds, the need to seamlessly manage connectivity and maintain security across the diverse infrastructure is higher than ever. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions provide connectivity and security across diverse cloud infrastructures while optimizing application user experience. Fortinet enables enterprises to realize the true potential of SD-WAN by enabling it to be implemented anywhere. From home, campus to cloud, data center to cloud, and now cloud to cloud, Fortinet delivers the industry’s most scalable, cost effective and secure SD-WAN solution on the market.”