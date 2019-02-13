Fortinet Secures the Path to 5G at Mobile World Congress 2019

Fortinet will participate in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February25–28, 2019. Fortinet will showcase security solutions addressing the opportunities and the cybersecurity challenges inherent to digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs)and their customers.

Fortinet will showcase its security solutions with daily demonstrations and presentations on the following topics:

Security for CoreMobile Networks: Fortinet will highlight how 4G networks are transforming to support 4.5G and then 5G and moving from a predominantly physical infrastructure to a partially virtualized, hybrid infrastructure to a predominantly virtualized network. This has several significant implications for the deployment of security functions. Fortinet will demonstrate how its 5G-ready security solutions can help Mobile Network Operators prepare for this digital transformation.

MultiaccessEdge Computing (MEC) and Internet of Things (IoT): Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are investing heavily in transforming their infrastructure to drive innovation. Fortinet will share how its unique IoT capabilities, scalable security VNFs and integration with SDN and Orchestration can secure CSPs IoT ecosystem and MEC use cases.

SD-WAN and Managed Security Service Providers: Fortinet will demonstrate how its suite of security solutions and the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture provide the foundation for an industrialized MSS infrastructure to deliver profitable and advanced services across markets and verticals. This includes SD-WAN, Hybrid Cloud Security and Automation, Secure WiFi and Switching, Advanced Threat Protection and more.