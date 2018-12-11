Fortinet Secures Global Network of DTDC Express – Express Distribution Company

Fortinet announced that DTDC Express Ltd, India’s express distribution and logistics company, has bolstered its existing Fortinet Security Fabric deployment, which spans 30 global offices and over 450 branches in India, by modernizing their datacenter and branch firewalls.

DTDC Express Ltd. is the second largest express distribution company in India in terms of spread and coverage. Their logistic services include business units such as courier and cargo services, e-commerce delivery, e-fulfilment, surface cargo, retail services, international express distribution services and third party logistics. DTDC Express has a presence in more than 500 districts through a large network of 10,500 franchisees that provide last mile connectivity to reach 10,500 PIN code locations. The company handles over 12 million shipments every month, delivering an average of 4 lakh (400,000) parcels every day. The refreshed Fortinet Security Fabric deployment allowed DTDC to secure its network and datacenter with intrusion prevention and detection, content filtering and web filtering, application control and two-factor authentication to protect its web and mobile based tracking applications.

Following a thorough evaluation, DTDC Express selected Fortinet over competitors as its cybersecurity provider because of the Fortinet Security Fabric’s ability to deliver comprehensive and collaborative security capabilities across the entire network. Supported by a single source of threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, the Fortinet Security Fabric leverages technologies from Fabric-Ready Partners through an open integration ecosystem, and can be extended deep into new network environments with a single click using advanced Fabric Connector technology.

“DTDC Express has been our customer for 12 years, and we are pleased that through this latest deployment, we can continue to support their digital transformation efforts with our cutting-edge technologies. With Fortinet’s unique Security Fabric architecture and our FortiOS 6.0, DTDC has the option to add 200 new security features and capabilities for continuous risk assessment via automation. That will help deal with the issue of scarce security staff and also to continuously maintain compliance posture,” Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.