Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Chosen by Over 21,000 Global Customers, Supports Enterprises with up to 100,000 Sites

Fortinet announced continued momentum and global customer adoption of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN by over 21,000 organizations across different industries and verticals. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN seamlessly integrates enterprise-grade SD-WAN, advanced security, and advanced routing in a unified offering to modernize customers’ WAN edge and help achieve their digital innovation goals with FortiManager Orchestration that can scale to support up to 100,000 SD-WAN sites.

Cybersecurity has become a top-of-mind strategic business issue for enterprise organizations deploying SD-WAN solutions. As a result, organizations worldwide are turning toward solutions that tightly integrate next-generation firewall security and SD-WAN functionality. The latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls states, “By 2024, 50% of new firewall purchases in distributed enterprises will utilize SD-WAN features with the growing adoption of cloud-based services, up from less than 20% today.”

Fortinet delivers full-featured SD-WAN via the FortiGate next-generation firewall, and today Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has emerged as one of the top solutions on the market to support enterprises in their pursuit of reducing WAN complexity and cost while enhancing application experience and security. To support large enterprises, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is able to scale to up to 100,000 SD-WAN sites thanks to Fortinet’s 20-year investment in building single-pane-of-glass management, which can now support the most demanding use cases for both security and SD-WAN.

Fortinet received the highest score for the “Security-Sensitive WAN”use case and scored in the top third for all remaining WAN Edge use cases in the November 2019 Gartner analyst research report, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.” “Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for WAN Edge solution acquisition decisions.” Fortinet believes these results further highlight its focus on Secure SD-WAN innovation.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Our rapidly growing market share and customer base around the world and across different verticals highlights the need for Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN. Customers continue to recognize the importance of integrated security and SD-WAN as they select Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution to reduce complexity and enhance their organization’s security posture. As a leading SD-WAN vendor, Fortinet empowers organizations to achieve optimal user experience, visibility, and security at their WAN edge to enable digital innovation.”