Fortinet Reminds Parents in India to Protect Children Online

Fortinet cautioned parents to supervise children’s online activities and educate them on safe surfing. The Internet provides unprecedented opportunities for children to communicate, learn and develop new skills. However, parents need to be aware that predators lurk online and could potentially expose children to inappropriate content, criminal behavior and falsehoods.

According to a UNESCO global survey on cyberbullying covering over 7,600 children and youth (aged 8–17 years old) in 25 countries, the high estrate of cyberbullying is in Asia—China (70%), Singapore (58%), and India (53%). China and Singapore were also the only countries to report a higher rate of online bullying than face-to-face bullying. Other Asian countries that reported lower levels of cyberbullying include Malaysia (33%), Pakistan (26%) and Japan (17%; cited in UNESCO, 2015).

“As the Internet, particularly mobile broadband, becomes more accessible and affordable, more children are going online for longer periods. Parents need to be more aware of the dangers lurking on the Internet,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet. “While the Internet offers educational material, fun games and ways to connect with friends, it can also be a virtual playground for cyber bullying, malicious content, and for criminals or predators to prey on kids and their families, leading to things such as identity theft, crime and much worse.”

“As every family situation is different, you need to decide what is best for your family. Parents need to help their kids become more cyber-savvy and at the same time, put effective protection methods in place to keep them safe online,” concluded Rajesh Maurya.