Juniper Networks partners with Nepal’s largest Internet Service Provider WorldLink to Power the country’s Networking Transformation

Juniper Networks announced that WorldLink, Nepal’s largest internet service provider, has successfully leveraged Juniper’s globally-proven, high-performance networking solutions to tackle the networking constraints and complexities of an exponentially growing consumer market.

As a country in the throes of tremendous development, Nepal has witnessed explosive levels of growth in connectivity. Government reports[1] show that internet penetration has grown from 10 percent in 2011 to nearly 50 percent today including Mobility and only around 12 percent in fixed Broadband. Emerging as a major broadband player in enabling this transformation, WorldLink has witnessed its customer base double each year since 2014 with this level of growth seen not only in the urban capital of Kathmandu, but across more than 70 smaller cities and towns nationwide in fixed broadband.

Faced with this expanding customer base, ever-increasing internet traffic and the resulting spike in demand for services, WorldLink selected Juniper Networks as a partner that could future-proof its backbone network.

At the top of WorldLink’s priorities is transitioning toward a high performance 100GbE infrastructure alongside future-proofing flexibility and scalability to support continued growth. WorldLink identified the single-platform MX series as a major differentiating factor, allowing for the capabilities required to support sustained growth while also providing cost-efficient, streamlined network management for the foreseeable future.

Joining the list of the world’s leading internet service providers rolling out 100GbE deployments, WorldLink has greatly simplified the complexities of networking for the rapidly developing country, enabling thousands in Nepal to join the evolution of the internet age.

“Ever since we entered the Nepal market in 2012, we have observed the tremendous growth WorldLink has achieved across the ISP and IT services space. We are delighted to play a part in WorldLink’s success, driving networking transformation across the country as they strive to provide world-class networking connectivity to the citizens of Nepal, and we are excited to strengthen our close partnership with them in support of their continued networking infrastructure expansion.” said Dinesh Verma, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks