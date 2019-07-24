Fortinet Ranked No.1 Network Security Appliances Vendor in India: IDC

According to the latest International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, Fortinet, the global leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, is the No. 1 vendor in India for the first quarter of 2019, based on vendor revenue.

According to IDC, the network security solutions are defined as a combination of hardware, software and networking technologies whose primary function is to protect corporate networks and network-embedded resources from disruption caused by external threats. In this market, IDC includes firewall, unified threat management, intrusion detection and prevention and virtual private network products.

This No 1 position demonstrates Fortinet’s ability to provide the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric to secure and simplify IT infrastructure. Fortinet is the only vendor capable of delivering an integrated Security Fabric that can protect against potential threats across the entire attack surface and deliver automated protection and visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises.