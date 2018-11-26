Fortinet Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s First Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Fortinet announced their inclusion in Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure as a Challenger with the furthest placement for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant. Fortinet believes this placement is largely due to its commitment to developing advanced SD-WAN functionality blended with a fully integrated security strategy and its focus on automation to simplify networking and security operations for enterprise organizations.

Digital transformation is dramatically changing enterprise WAN connectivity. Rapid adoption of cloud demands enterprise branches to be more agile, flexible and secure, while organizations are also experiencing growth in global collaboration and traffic volumes. As a result, many enterprises are embracing SD-WAN as an alternative over their legacy WAN infrastructure solutions. SD-WAN offers important benefits associated with new digital business requirements such as direct cloud access, better application performance, increased agility and lower costs. But it also comes with security challenges, as traffic is no longer routed through the corporate data center and protected by next-generation firewalls.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “SD-WAN plays a pivotal role in realizing the true benefits of digital transformation, but security is often an afterthought. Fortinet has developed best-of-breed SD-WAN functionality fully integrated with best-of-breed security, making it an obvious choice for customers demanding both. In fact, SD-WAN functionality is built in to every Fortinet NGFW/UTM Firewall as part of the baseline operating system. Organizations will increasingly look to SD-WAN to provide high-performance cloud access as a business-critical requirement. The direct cloud access, application performance and industry-leading security provided by Fortinet SD-WAN is resonating with our customers and we believe this is a key reason Fortinet is winning major WAN edge opportunities.”