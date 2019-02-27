Fortinet PartnerSync enables Lucknow partners with new strategies and solutions to manage cybersecurity

Fortinet conducted PartnerSync at Lucknow last week to enable local partners to have a deep understanding of new network security strategies and objectives in order to help them improve their current customer support and services. The conference attended by more than 50 partners had sessions by Fortinet experts providing updates on threat trends and attack vectors, the existing security infrastructure, and how to reconfigure that infrastructure and integrate security into a fabric as networks becomes more distributed.

Despite the challenges associated with digital transformation, organizations continue to employ technology to enable accelerated growth, allowing them to compete more effectively in this new digital era. From machine learning to the multi-cloud to the unprecedented rate of adoption of IoT devices, these advancements require new strategies and solutions for managing cybersecurity. The conference focused on protecting modern distributed networks, with an emphasis being placed on network, endpoint and cloud security.

“Our goal is to reach out to partners in every city and help them get aligned with our Partner Program to accelerate their business and drive unprecedented growth and profit by delivering superior security technology solutions to their customers. We arm partners with the right programs – like deal registration, renewal tracking, incentives for promoting our technologies, and trade promotions – to drive profits.” said Jitendra Ghughal, Director Channels, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

The Fortinet Security Fabric provides partners with a foundational security architecture that they can build their businesses and practices around. Fortinet’s vast breadth of integrated solutions span the entire digital attack surface – from IoT, to endpoints, web applications, and multi-cloud networks – and provide an ideal entry point for security consolidation that channel partners can build their ‘security stack’ around.

Partners have the flexibility to offer pre-validated technology solutions from Fabric Ready alliance partners ensuring investment protection for customers through the seamless integration with existing infrastructure. Additionally, our partners themselves can leverage broad API integration to develop their own custom services within the security fabric opening up additional business opportunities.

To stay ahead of today’s highly-advanced cyber threats, partners must be constantly updating and honing their skills. This is the aim of PartnerSync and enablement training sessions Fortinet will be conducting across the country through 2019.