Fortinet Makes All Online Cybersecurity Training Courses Available for Free to Address Skills Gap

Fortinet announced it is opening the entire online, self-paced catalog of advanced Network Security Expert training courses for free.

Fortinet is making 24 advanced security courses available for free that cover topics ranging from Secure SD-WAN, public cloud security, and secure access, among others. The majority of courses are from the official Network Security Expert Institute curriculum, which was previously available to Fortinet partners for free, but will now be open to anyone who is interested.

The courses will be free for the remainder of 2020 to help address the rapidly evolving needs of organizations securing highly distributed and remote workforces. These courses also provide students and anyone looking to start a career in cybersecurity the opportunity to learn new skills or upskill.

Fortinet’s NSE Institute now offers multiple levels of free training either for broad cyber awareness learning or technical upskilling.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “The current reality has forced many organizations to face rapid change and new risks as they’ve transitioned to remote workforce models. IT teams are under pressure to effectively secure their organizations, in very dynamic environments that require broad security skillsets. As both a technology company and a learning organization, we are making our entire online, self-paced catalog of advanced training courses available for free so that any IT professional can expand timely knowledge and skills on-demand as needed to effectively protect their organizations.”