Fortinet Hits the Accelerator as Official Partner of Formula E’s BMW i Motorsport

Fortinet,has joined BMW i Andretti Motorspor as the official partner for their Formula E team as part of Fortinet’s commitment to accelerate innovation, high performance and energy efficiency.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first racing series for fully-electric single-seater cars. These electric cars deliver immense acceleration and performancewhile pushing the development of e-mobility forward. Like Formula E, Fortinet drives digital innovation through our breadth of offerings that make up the Fortinet Security Fabric.Fortinet’s products powered by Fortinet SPUs are engineered with the same emphasis on acceleration, high performance and energy efficiency.Given these synergies, Fortinet has partnered with the BMW iAndretti Motorsport team, marking the most significant engagement with a motorsports team in the company’s history.

Accelerating CPU Performance with Fortinet SPUs

Similar to the Formula E series, Fortinet continues to digitally innovate and set industry records for performance and speed. Fortinet SPUs outpace what is available in the market with the highest Security Compute Ratings for the following benchmarks:

• Stateful Firewall throughput

• IPsec VPN performance

• Concurrent sessions

• Sessions per second

The Fortinet Family of SPUs are speciallydesigned security processors that provide unmatched performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional CPUs, providing accelerated network security, accelerated graphics rendering and accelerated AI in the cloud. Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall appliances are powered by the followingsecurity processors:

• Content Processor 9 (CP9): The CP9 protects applications while optimizing user experience with the least performance degradation. The CP9 works as a CPU co-processor, taking on resource-intensive security functions such as SSL/TLS decryption – including TLS1.3 – IPS and antivirus.

• System-on-a-Chip 4 (SoC4): Fortinet’s SoC4 is a purpose-built security processor that has achieved the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN Edge transformation. SoC4 consolidates network and content processing functions on a single chip to deliver fast application identification, steering and overlay performance.

• Network Processor 6 (NP6): Fortinet’s NP6 works with FortiOS functions delivering superior firewall performance for IPV4, IPV6 and multicast traffic with ultra-low latency down to three microseconds.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet’s involvement in Formula E is a natural fit as it strongly aligns with our focus on engineering and high performance. To accelerate the processing of security and networking functions, we design our own unique security processors. These purpose-built Fortinet SPUs radically increase the speed, scale and performance of our solutions, setting industry Security Compute Rating records. We’re excited to be part of Formula E and to join forces with BMW iAndretti Motorsport team.”