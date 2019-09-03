Fortinet Extends Support for VMware NSX-T to Further Advance Security in SoftwareDefined Data Centers and the Cloud

Fortinet announced that the FortiGate-VM, powered by the Fabric, is extending its native support of VMware NSX-T Data Center to provide advanced security for East-West traffic. Fortinet will help customers more confidently unify security to extend their virtualized infrastructure across multi-hypervisor environments, public and private clouds. This provides a consistent security posture leveraging a consistent SecOps model. Fortinet fully supports VMware NSX-T by now adding to the existing North-South protection capabilities of the FortiGate-VM for advanced security in VMware NSX-T environments.

A recent IHS Markit survey commissioned by Fortinet found that 74 percent of executive respondents have moved applications in the cloud back to their private infrastructure with security concerns and performance as the main reasons. Security professionals are looking to increase visibility into and performance of their organizations’ applications and services in a hybrid environment without compromising their ability to protect and manage risks.

Today’s announcement addresses this need as Fortinet’s full support of VMware NSX-T allows organizations to reduce the number of point products they use to protect their infrastructure while providing consistent security across various environments. Powered by FortiGate-VMtechnology, Fortinet’s ability to monitor NSX-T East-West security will provide consistent security across any environment as well as give comprehensive visibility inside the network with single-pane-of-glass management.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “We look forward to tightening our collaboration with Fabric-Ready Partner VMware to make the cloud on-ramp that mutual customers are undertaking as easy as possible. By combining FortiGate-VM functionality with VMware’s NSX-T Data Center, organizations can seamlessly integrate security functionality across multi-hypervisor environments, public clouds and multiple clouds.”