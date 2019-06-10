Fortinet Expands Partner-Focused Security as a Service Cloud with add-on FortiCloud Offerings

Fortinet announced it is rapidly expanding its partner-focused Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud offerings with additional FortiCloud solutions, providing the industry’s most extensive collection of Management-as-a-Service (MaaS) and SaaS services. The breadth of services available provides Fortinet partners and customers the opportunity to select cloud security and management offerings that are easy-to-implement, easy-to-manage, flexible, and scalable as their business grows. In addition, the broad FortiCloud Services portfolio enables customers to consolidate their number of security vendors to streamline threat correlation.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, “Fortinet is helping partners and customerstoaccelerate cloud adoption by providing the most extensive offering of security MaaS and SaaSofferings in the industry. FortiCloud Services providesour partners the opportunity to offer their customers both proven and easy to implement, manage, and scale security solutions.”

FortiCloud Services currently includes 10 MaaS and SaaS offerings, including FortiGate Cloud Service, Fortinet’s cloud-based firewall management tool, which is experiencing rapid growth and already has over 550,000 subscriptions. Similarly, FortiSandbox Cloud has an adoption rate that has grown more than 300% to eclipse 125,000 licensed users. Those customers looking for valuable performance extensions to their FortiGate UTM, can also tap into the benefits ofFortiMail SEG, FortiWeb WAF and more.