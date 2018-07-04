Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program

Fortinet announced an expansion of its Global Managed Security Service Provider Program (MSSP) through its new Silver Level program tier, as well as new services enablement and technical support offerings.

Silver Tier: A new Silver Level program tier provides an entry path for VARs and MSSPs migrating to service orientation by providing specialized service creation content, best practices, exclusive webinars, and promotional bundles to help them advance to Gold and Platinum status.

Fabric-Enabler Program: The new Fabric-Enabler Program supports MSSP partners certified in the technologies of Fabric-Ready partners with demonstrated expertise in designing, integrating, and managing customized Security Fabric solutions. Fabric-Enabler program members receive specialized API integration, access to threat intelligence sharing methodologies, automation tools, playbooks, and service creation support to help them develop and deliver differentiated and outcome-based services to better capitalize on new professional and managed services revenue opportunities. They are also invited to participate in joint marketing programs and leverage branded resources.

Services Starter Kits: New services enablement starter kits for multi-cloud, SD-WAN, automation, and secure access for IoT and OT (operational technology) help MSSPs create new service offerings around the technology requirements for these digital transformation strategies. Starterkits include engineering fast track tools, service creation content, sales, marketing, and DevOps playbooks.

Pay-As-You-Grow Model: New metered, consumption-based licensing enables MSSPs to offer a flexible pay-as-you-grow model to clients based on the volume of traffic protected and the FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence services used in order to minimize CAPEX investments.

Regional Support: The expansion of regional engineering and partner services includes new regional subject matter experts and partner service managers who are tasked with helping support global MSSPs with service creation, sales, and operational alignment efforts.

Service Enablement Workshops: New workshops arm MSSPs at Platinum, Gold, and Silver Levels with access to playbooks for faster service enablement, improved operational maturity, and higher margins, as well as Fortinet support services for engineering.

Fortinet Veterans Program (FortiVet): The program has been expanded to help provide qualified staff for MSSPs. FortiVet facilitates the transition of exceptional military veterans into the cybersecurity industry to help close the skills shortage gap. This program provides professional networking, training, and mentoring, and has just been expanded to the United Kingdom to train and develop local veterans for the EMEA marketplace.

Fortinet’s MSSP program has long supported both large and small managed security service providers by helping them adapt to changing market dynamics and threat conditions, and assisting in their growth through training, specialized support, and go-to-market programs that enable profitable services creation. With the expansion of the Fortinet MSSP Program, new and established MSSP partner’s alike benefit from an expanding portfolio of tools, expertise, training, and support designed to accelerate their profitability while delivering the industry’s most advanced security services to their customers.

“There are three key forces driving the growth of managed security services; complexity, cost, and the cyber skills gap. The complexity of protecting distributed IoT-to-multi-cloud networks, increasingly sophisticated threats, and data regulations, coupled with the shortage of skilled security professionals is driving more businesses to outsource their security services. Fortinet continues to invest in its MSSP program to help its partners meet the expanding security requirements of organizations undergoing digital transformation. With the addition of our Silver Level partner tier and Fabric Enabler program we are helping our VARs build profitable service models for our MSSP partners,” Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet.