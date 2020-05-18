Fortinet Disrupts the Network Firewall Marketplace with Unprecedented Scale and Performance

Fortinet announced another milestone in its ability to deliver the industry’s highest performance. Powered by NP7, the seventh generation of Fortinet’s custom-built network processor, FortiGate 4200F is specifically engineered to deliver the scalability and performance required for the networks of today and tomorrow.

Organizations need to be able to expand and adapt their network security to changing business conditions at a moment’s notice. Whether an organization is retooling its network to suddenly support a remote workforce or embracing digital innovation, performance, and scalability are key. Unfortunately, most security solutions are simply unable to provide speed and scale at a price that most companies can afford. That’s because security vendors simply have not invested in the technology required to cost-effectively meet the demands of today’s digital workplace. This has forced organizations to purchase security solutions with minimal performance and scalability headroom. As a result, when a critical event occurs, or the market requires digital innovation, firewalls become a bottleneck rather than an enabler.

To deliver security that keeps pace with the scale and performance demands of the new realities of today’s data centers, Fortinet is introducing the FortiGate 4200F, the newest addition to its portfolio of high-end network firewalls. As an integral part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiGate 4200F has been specifically engineered to enable an innovative, security-driven networking approach that seamlessly integrates networking with security. The hardware acceleration of FortiGate 4200F via Fortinet’s seventh-generation network processor, NP7, delivers Security Computer Ratings* 5 to 15 times better than comparable competitor solutions. Below is a comparison of the top firewalls on the market against FortiGate 4200F.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “In recent weeks, the lack of performance and scalability of integrated firewall and VPN solutions has challenged organizations when scaling their secure remote access initiatives. Organizations deploying traditional firewalls cannot scale across multiple applications and have been forced to upgrade or even install completely separate appliances. With 10 times the performance at the same price, the FortiGate 4200F powered by our 7th generation Network Processor (NP7) sets a new paradigm in network security performance. Our ability to deliver the highest performing firewalls on the market means customers can either scale far beyond their expectations at the same price point of competitors or spend less to get the performance they need. Either way, our customers win.”