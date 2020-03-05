Fortinet Bolsters Digital Innovations with Extensive Cybersecurity Partner Ecosystem

Fortinet announced that with more than 355technology integrations with its Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet provides its customers with one of the most extensive cybersecurity ecosystems in the industry. With Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem, customers can attain the most advanced end-to-end security with broad visibility and seamless management across their entire network through integrated, pre-validated solutions.

With an uptick in the number of connected devices and the creation of numerous edges, the attack surface is expanding, making it challenging for organizations to protect and manage their network. This reality is coupled with organizations trying to managea number of solutions and products that don’t communicate with each other, leading to fragmented management, low visibility of workflows and policies, and higher chances of security risks.

The Fortinet Security Fabric has an open architecture that connects traditionally disparate security solutions into a unified framework. This allows organizations to dynamically adapt to evolving IT infrastructure in order to defend the rapidly-changing attack surface. Fortinet’s open approach extends the broad visibility, integrated threat detection and automated response of its Security Fabric to leading technology alliance solutions.These integrated solutions in the Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem enable customers to obtain more value from their security deployments through comprehensive solutions.

Customers are able to interconnect security solutions across cloud, network operations, application security, endpoints, and more by deploying the Fortinet Security Fabric that has more than 355technology integrations. The result for customers is integrated, automated security to detect, monitor, prevent and remediate threats across the entire attack surface, delivering unparalleled end-to-end security.

By removing complexity and unifying fragmented solutions, Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem spurs digital innovations faster and more securely. Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program provides technology partners in Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem with resources and tools, enabling them to leverage the Security Fabric’s integration interfaces to develop advanced, complementary solutions. Fortinet’s open approach extends the Security Fabric to technology partners through Fabric Connectors, Fabric APIsand DevOps tools.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet has one of the industry’s most extensive open ecosystems, enabling our customers to seamlessly and easily integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future systems. Our Open Fabric Ecosystem includes more than 355 technology integrations leading to significant cybersecurity digital innovations. These collaborations allow customers to reap the greatest benefits from their security investments through the development of comprehensive and pre-validated solutions.”