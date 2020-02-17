Fortinet Announces Affordable Secure SD-WAN Appliance for SMB with Flexible Deployment Options

Small and midsize enterprises are adopting SD-WAN solutions torealize consistent user experience and simplify operations, but face a unique set of challenges and limitations when it comes to their SD-WAN deployments. Gartner notes, “These enterprises rely on a variety of business applications, with an increasing reliance on SaaS applications and a smaller branch footprint. In addition to addressing key use cases for small and midsize businesses, FortiGate 40F gives larger enterprises in need of a diverse range of deployment configurations anadditional Secure SD-WAN appliance option.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, “Fortinet delivers the most comprehensive SD-WAN solution on the market with over 21,000 global customers across all enterprise sizes and segments. With today’s addition of FortiGate 40F, we are continuing to deliver flexibility for SD-WAN deployments and enabling small and midsize businesses to realize consistent user experience and simplified operations with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.”

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN appliances are managed by Fortinet’s Fabric Management Centerto enable centralized managementand analytics of an organization’s Secure SD-WAN deployment. Small and midsize businesses with limited IT staff and resources that are planning a do-it-yourself installation of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN benefit from zero-touch deployment and configuration. Similarly, distributed enterprises can save time and simplify deployment at branch locations by replicating proven configurations and business policies, reducing deployment time todays instead of months.

As with all FortiGate models, the 40F consolidates next-generation firewall security, SD-WAN, and advanced routingin a single appliance. Continuing Fortinet’s commitment to delivering products that enable the industry’s best performing Secure SD-WAN, 40F marks the third FortiGate appliance to include its patented SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC. First introduced with the FortiGate 100F and later extended to FortiGate 60F, Fortinet’s purpose-built SD-WAN ASIC radically increases the performance, scalability, and value of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN while greatly improving user experience and shrinking space and powerrequirements. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark that compares the performance of Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC-based SD-WAN appliance to othervendors in the same price range that utilize generic CPUs for networking and security capabilities.