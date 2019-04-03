Fortinet Advances to #2 in Firewall, UTM and VPN Revenue: IDC

Fortinet announced the results from International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker. The 4Q18 and historical report data demonstrates Fortinet’s continued leadership in the security industry by consistently shipping the most security appliances than any other vendor and accelerating double-digit revenue growth.

The 4Q18 IDC tracker outlines that Fortinet realized 17.7% revenue growth in the total security appliance market year-over-year, out-pacing the industry average of 16.7%, and advancing from the third to second spot in revenue for the combined Firewall, UTM and VPN markets. Fortinet also saw fourth quarter 2018 appliance shipments increase by 22.4% year-over-year, earning 23.5% unit market share for the total security appliance market in the quarter.

The results demonstrate Fortinet’s ability to provide the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric to secure and simplify IT infrastructure. Fortinet is the only vendor capable of delivering an integrated Security Fabric that can protect against potential threats across the entire attack surface and deliver automated protection and visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Organizations are adopting a holistic approach to security, that is broad, integrated, and automated. As more enterprises customers consolidate towards a single vendor, Fortinet’s Security Fabric arms customers with a comprehensive solution that spans the entire attack surface from the core network to multi-clouds, and the edge, delivering the performance and threat intelligence required to ultimately protect against today’s evolving threat landscape.