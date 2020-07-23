Fortinet Acquires Cloud Security and Networking Innovator OPAQ Networks

Fortinet announced it has acquired OPAQ Networks, aSecure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud provider based in Herndon, Virginia. OPAQ’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) cloud solutionprotects organizations’ distributed networks – from data centers, to branch offices, to remote users, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Fortinet’s Security Fabric combined with OPAQ’s patented ZTNA solution enhances Fortinet’s existing SASE offering to form the best-in-class SASE cloud security platform with the industry’s only true Zero Trust access and security by providing industry-leading next-generation firewall and SD-WAN capabilities, web security, sandboxing, advanced endpoint, identity / multi factor authentication, multi-cloud workload protection, cloud application securitybroker (CASB), browser isolation, and web application firewalling capabilities.

Moreover, OPAQ’s platform is purpose built to be partner friendly, empowering MSSPs, carriers and high value-add partners to easily integrate the SASE multi-tenant platform into their own offering and add value to business and government organization customers with their Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center expertise and advanced professional services.

Given remote workforce trends, with exponentially more users, devices, applications, services, and data outside of a traditional enterprise edge than inside, the integration of Fortinet’s broad Security Fabric with OPAQ’s cloud platform will offer customers and partners even more choices in how they can consume best-of-breed security and is yet another unique and differentiated way Fortinet is empowering customers with the best, integrated security and networking innovation in real-time.

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO, said, “The recent SASE market momentum further validates our Security-driven Networking approach and underscores what we’ve been saying for years. In this era of hyperconnectivity and expanding networks; with the network edge stretching across the entire digital infrastructure, networking and security must converge. In fact the acquisition of OPAQ actually further enhances our existing SASE offering enabling Fortinet to deliver the most complete SASE platform on the market. The Fortinet SASE platform delivers the broadest security and industry-leading SD-WAN and networking offerings that can all be delivered to customers and partners through a flexible, cost efficient and patented zero-trust cloud architecture.”