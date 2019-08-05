Fortinet Accelerates and Secures the Cloud On-Ramp with New Next-Generation Firewalls

Fortinet announced three new high-performance FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), comprised of FortiGate 1100E, FortiGate 2200E, and FortiGate 3300E. These new offerings support Security-Driven Networking and enable organizations to securely accelerate their on-ramp to the cloud.

Roadblocks on the way to multi-cloud adoption

Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data center architectures are struggling to keep up with the continuous movement of business-critical applications, services, and sensitive data to multiple clouds. Difficulties in implementing end-to-end security have emerged as the main roadblock preventing these enterprises from accelerating their on-ramp to the cloud and success fully adopting a multi-cloud environment while maintaining business continuity.

FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls accelerate the cloud on-ramp

Accelerating the on-ramp to the cloud requires a new and innovative approach – Security-Driven Networking – that allows enterprises to architect networks that deliver seamlessly integrated end-to-end security realized by solutions such as Secure SD-WAN from branch locations and high-performance secure connectivity through data centers.

To support a security-driven network that accelerates the cloud on-ramp, Fortinet is introducing new E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls, which include FortiGate 1100E, FortiGate 2200E, and FortiGate 3300E. This lineup solves the most common bottlenecks enterprises face when trying to securely connect to the cloud, including:

• Achieving secure, high-speed connections to multiple clouds: FortiGate secures data in motion at network speeds by using high-performance crypto VPNs, and offers access control, data confidentiality, privacy, and breach prevention.

• Providing perimeter defense and DDoS prevention: FortiGate includes high-capacity data center firewall and DDoS prevention capabilities to protect business-critical E-commerce services.

• Gaining full visibility in encrypted flows: FortiGate enables the industry’s best SSL inspection performance to detect and automatically prevent attacks that are launched through encrypted flows.

• Segmenting the network: FortiGate adapts to any segmentation technique and provides advanced Layer 7 security to contain threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance.

• Protecting business critical applications and servers: FortiGate provides virtual patching using high-performance data center IPS to protect mission-critical servers and workloads.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “An accelerated and secure cloud on-ramp is essential in today’s digital economy. Fortinet’s SD-WAN and high-performance data center solutions use Security-Driven Networking core technology to enable multiple firewall uses cases at maximum ROI. Fortinet’s new E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls enable our customers to architect a security-driven network and accelerate their on-ramp to the cloud.”