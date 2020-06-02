Forcepoint Appoints Chief Strategy and Trust Officer Myrna Soto

Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint announced Myrna Soto has joined the company as Forcepoint’s inaugural Chief Strategy and Trust Officer. In this newly-created role, Soto will serve as a strategic business and technology driver of the company’s enterprise vision, strategy, and programs to protect people, critical data, and IP both within the company and for thousands of Forcepoint customers around the globe. As Chief Strategy and Trust Officer, Soto will also serve as a global leader and champion for both the development and execution of strategic initiatives that continue to propel Forcepoint forward as the industry leader for the user and data protection worldwide and global enterprises’ trusted cybersecurity partner of choice. And, will function as a member of Forcepoint’s Security Council.

A security and information technology veteran having held senior leadership roles with many of the world’s most recognized brands, Soto brings more than 25 years’ experience to Forcepoint. Utilizing her experience as a transformational security and business leader at Fortune 500 companies including American Express, Comcast and MGM Resorts, Soto will serve as a trusted security and technology innovation partner to customers as they re-assess their security posture in today’s new business reality reliant on cloud-driven security solutions to protect the work-from-everywhere workforce. She will also partner cross-functionally with the company’s IT and engineering teams to act as a pathfinder and modern problem-solver for the organization. In this capacity, she will help teams envision, strategize, and execute programs that accelerate customers’ digital transformations with modern security architectures that optimize security as a business enabler.

“Today we are in a world irrevocably changed and businesses must embrace the new workforce reality ahead that takes security beyond the four walls of the office to a work-from-everywhere environment. Every company today needs to reassess its security posture in this new business reality now heavily reliant on SaaS applications and platforms to operate ‘business as usual,” said Matthew Moynahan, CEO at Forcepoint. “As Chief Strategy and Trust Officer, Myrna brings to Forcepoint an inherent understanding of the challenges global enterprises face today and what it requires to be a security leader driving transformational change at scale. She will serve as a trusted partner to customers as well as a technology leader within the company partnering with R&D and engineering teams to align and accelerate Forcepoint’s roadmap strategy to address customers’ evolving security needs including product improvements and long-term innovation. I am excited to partner with Myrna to continue driving Forcepoint’s industry leadership forward and establish the company as global enterprises’ and government agencies’ most trusted cybersecurity partner for the modern cloud era.”