Kaspersky Lab participates in the Photo- Video Asia Expo 2018

For years now, Kaspersky Lab has helped millions of Indian companies, homes and offices to be digitally secured from dangerous online threats. Digitalisation has impacted each one of us. Internet of Things (IoT) has made life simpler and connectivity easier. However, this very feature is what has been the bane too, more so for photographers and videographers. Professionals associated with the visual medium are totally dependent on their data which forms the backbone of their work. The importance of data security is hence, magnified manifold for them.

Having a website of your own is a must for photographers who want to pursue photography as a profession. The website offers a peek into your work, your unique style and also aids in building a strong brand image. A lot of effort is spent in creating a website that’s high on aesthetics, content and enhanced User interface experience. The photo/video archives form the inherent part of creating a business profile that helps in spreading the word about work and business. However, a crucial element that one tends to overlook while creating the website is its security. Keeping valuable data like video and audio feeds on the website unsecured is an open invitation to hackers to gain easy access. A cyberattack can have a disastrous effect on your reputation as an artist as it jeopardizes data related to your clients. A security breach could expose the client’s private pictures and videos to malicious use by hackers and amounting to ransomware attacks too.

The need to offer security should not be limited to the website alone. Most of the professional photo/ videographers use Mac operating systems to work on. Compared to other platforms, macOS is relatively secure. However, threats that specifically target Mac computers are on the increase, and cybercriminals often regard Mac computers as a stepping stone onto the broader business network. Smart cameras too can be equally vulnerable. Experts at Kaspersky Lab found that the issue was with the manner in which the cameras interacted with the cloud service was insecure and vulnerable to outside interference. A potential cyber threat to any of these devices is a big risk for a professional whose work majorly depends on his/her data.

There have been not many cases of camera vulnerability being reported leading to the lack of awareness of the demon of security breach lurking behind the shadows unnoticed. Kaspersky Lab researchers have unearthed several flaws that could easily transform the popular smart cameras into surveillance tools.

Said Shivshankar Kharade, Tangible Sales Manager, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia),“Due to the nature of the job, most of the photographers transfer a lot of data in the form of images from other machines to their own via pen drives or hard drives. This also enhances the risk of exposing data and systems to malware attacks. And to make matters worse, there is no OS that cannot be hacked. We see this industry as potential users of our solutions. Data leaks and security breaches happen to the best of the systems. With so much at stake, it becomes imperative to add layers of impregnable security to your website and camera. The first step in keeping your data protected is being aware of the risks involved and then zeroing down on what level of security you’d want to go for. Kaspersky Lab recommends to not only have a great antivirus and security in place but also be careful of the data by having back-ups of the same.”