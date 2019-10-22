First-ever Smart Asia – Expo and Summit 2019 Organised Successfully at Mumbai

The Smart Asia – Expo & Summit 2019, organized by The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Advanced Public Transportation Research Center (APTRC), along with Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan (ITS-Taiwan) held in Mumbai. After two successful editions in Bangalore, this year the main focus of the expo was centered on Smart City Solutions, Smart Technology products and applications, and City Development Products and Services.

This year’s Expo has revolved around the concept of translating the Smart Cities Mission idea into an actionable reality. It has delved on the digital transformation for Smart cities, and work towards creating a sustainable urban living with the help of several technology brands likes of Adata, Avision, Thermaltake, Edimax, Transcend, Aver, and UCR+. These products showcased World’s First Tactical Gaming Monitor, all-in-one conferencing soundbar, some real time WIFI camera in addition to state-of-the-art technology with unique features and technology. The expo has also witness the coming together of Taiwanese prominent industry leaders.

The expo was exclusively featured ‘Taiwan Excellence’ marked products, and some of the most advanced Taiwan’s diversified award-winning and AI incorporated smart solutions catering to the needs of the Indian audience.