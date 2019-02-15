FiiO launches BTR1K Portable High-Fidelity Bluetooth Amplifier in India

FiiO announces the launch of the BTR1K Portable High-Fidelity Bluetooth Amplifier in India. The FiiO BTR1K is a Bluetooth receiver that has been updated from the original BTR1 which takes on a new look inside out.

Thanks to the all-new Qualcomm QCC 3005 Bluetooth chip, the BTR1K is able to support Bluetooth 5.0 and all-new Bluetooth profile as well as various audio codecs–such as the aptX, aptX low latency, SBC and AAC. All of this ensures a stable, high quality Bluetooth audio experience that will bring you closer to how your music was intended to be heard.

The BTR1K continues the BTR1’s design with sleep aluminum alloy body with an added multi-function button for a quick operation of pair/play/pause. The Bluet and Red lights on the original BTR1 also changed to the unique RGB indicator light so that you can instantly know the input Bluetooth audio codecs and working status. The 205 mAh battery in the BTR1K takes only 1.5 hours to fully charge but allows for a lengthy 8 hours of playback! The standby time is further enhanced up to 140 hours.

The built-in amplifier in the BTR1K not only ensures your music sounds good, but that your calls do to. To further enhance your calling experience, the BTR1K is also equipped with Qualcomm’s cVc noise cancellation technology, which automatically adjusts the microphone and actively suppresses background noise so that your call comes through as clear and audible as possible.

Thanks to the all-new Qualcomm QCC 3005 Bluetooth chip, the BTR1K is able to support Bluetooth 5.0 and all-new Bluetooth profile as well as various audio codecs–such as the aptX, aptX low latency, SBC and AAC. All of this ensures a stable, high quality Bluetooth audio experience that will bring you closer to how your music was intended to be heard. * When paired with iOS devices, the BTR1K’s remaining battery is shown in a widget.