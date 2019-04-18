F&D launches impressive looking Portable Speaker, R3

F&D announced its newest “R3” portable speaker. Made to be the most insanely powerful, the new R3 delivers monstrous sound along with the deep bass thanks to its two-way passive radiators design. Whether it is a house party, a road trip or simply just a way to chill, R3 will Roar the likes of which you’ve never heard before!

The speaker is capsuled in a very gripping design with Metallic finish, rugged enough to handle your wildest party. Powered by 4500 mAh internal Li-ion battery, the speaker supports an excellent playback time of up to 5 hours, with the Wireless range of up to 10m, to keep your Music Wire free.

The speaker at 12W supports 3-inch full range neodymium drivers that produce music with punchy mids, housing highs and sonorous lows. Embraced with 2 way passive radiator design for powerful bass, enjoy high clarity and powerful sound in all audio ranges. Even at high volumes, there’s less harmonic distortion resulting in remarkable clarity.

The speaker supports digital FM with advanced PLL technology that enables you to hear clear FM sound without any distortion. Truly Handy with a carbineer, the speaker is easy to carry. With simple operations on the speaker like; Play/pause, call function and Mode change buttons, keeps you in control of your Music. With the in-built microphone, you can easily take calls while connected to the speaker.

F&D R3 also supports USB, Bluetooth 4.2, TF card and AUX functionality. The product is currently available online with Amazon along several leading retail stores with 12 Months Warranty.