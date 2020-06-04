FarEye Extends Support to MSMEs during COVID – 19

FarEye, India’s leading predictive logistics platform is helping SMEs and MSMEs by equipping them with its delivery optimization software FarEye Serve at zero cost. With ‘FarEye Serve’, small businesses can increase coverage and deliveries by intelligent routing, provide contactless deliveries, onboard temporary staff immediately and provide a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers.

The pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains across industries. Coupled with migrant crisis, there is a significant loss of manpower faced by all companies currently, especially visible in the MSME segment. The subsequent lockdowns and continuous rise in cases means that consumers are unlikely to venture out in near future thereby adding to already burdened delivery management systems.

This is where Serve can make a huge difference. It enables up to 40,000 deliveries per day, reduces delivery turn-around-time by 27%, and eliminates risks up to 57%. It also increases courier productivity by 15%. Serve will help MSMEs to efficiently move goods from farms, distribution centers, retail stores to end consumers & hospitals and people in need of essential commodities. The technology will further support them in scaling their delivery operations, making grocery, sanitizers, medicines, food available to all.

“There are about 63 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country; all playing a crucial role towards building a self-reliant India. In these trying times, we hope to empower and support this crucial sector so that they can maintain business continuity and improve process efficiency, which in turn would bridge last mile connectivity and enable the economy to get back on track.”- said Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder, FarEye.

FarEye Serve has already been on-boarded by companies across the world. That includes Indian startups Ghuge Farms, Feed the Hungry, Go Lintu and Perpule to name a few. The organizations can use this technology remotely and instantly by registering online.