FakeApp discovered on Google Play Store reports Quick Heal

Quick Heal Security Lab has spotted few FakeApps with more than 50,000+ installations on Google Play Store. These applications appear to be genuine as a PDF reader, PDF Downloader, PDF Scanner etc., but don’t have such functionality. The main purpose of these apps is to increase the download count of other applications and improve their ratings.

These applications prompt users to download and rate 5 star to sponsor apps in order to unlock this application. After installation of other application and rating, the user will be able to use the PDF reader after 24 hours. But after 24 hours, the same loop starts. It asks users to login with some created password and asks them to download the same application to unlock the application.

The application just loads a URL “https://shar*********.blogspot.com/p/index.html” and displays the above webpage. It does not have any permissions in manifest related to PDF reader or converter.

The basic intention of this application is to increase the download count and good rating of sponsored apps. The sponsored application also does the same thing. In order to use other applications, first user should rate and download sponsored app. This is the trick of the author to increase the download count to earn revenue in the easiest way.

Users should be careful while downloading such fake applications. User can easily recognize it by going through review. We have reported these applications to Google.