FAIITA Conducts Their Crucial Annual Meet in Ahmedabad

FAIITA (Federation of All IT Associations of India) had their annual meet in at Hotel Courtyard Marriott, Ahmedabad. The event was hosted by FITAG (Federations of IT Associations of Gujarat) on Jan 9-10, 2020. Representatives and Presidents of different state and regional IT associations from 18 cities, representatives of leading IT brands, and IT industry stalwarts congregated at the event. Nearly 100 people from pan-India attended the event. They shared their valuable thoughts, deliberated on the growth, and suggested remedies to overcome challenges.

On the first day, Jan 9, the discussion was basically with vendors highlighting the issues the distributors and other partners are facing the vendor policies that need review. Representatives from several big brands were present at the meet. The ongoing online and offline pricing issues also came up for discussion and the vendors accepted the gravity of the issues and promised to consider changes in their marketing plans.

In Jan 10 session, Kaushik P Pandya, President of FAIITA, announced their important achievements since he took over as President in Oct 2019 and also briefed on the FAIITA’s program for 2020. Another milestone for FAIITA is the launch of their official website, which was inaugurated by Alex Pen, Director, Taipei World Trade Center Liaison in Mumbai. Alex also gave a presentation of Computex 2020 and invited the partners to participate in the expo. Different state and regional associations also shared their local programs for 2020.

FAIITA in association with FITAG also plans refurbish the computers scrapped by the government and give sell them students in the schools at very low prices. They hope this will help students who cannot afford to buy new one.