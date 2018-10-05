F-Secure & Zyxel Bringing Secure Wi-Fi to Connected Homes

F-Secure and broadband networking solutions provider Zyxel are teaming up to bring fast, secure Wi-Fi to homes all over the world. The two companies have signed an agreement to offer service providers a range of home cyber security gateways that provide the fast Wi-Fi connectivity demanded by today’s consumers while delivering comprehensive protection for PCs, smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets, and all the other internet-enabled devices finding their way into people’s homes.

“We are delighted to work with Zyxel to help bring residential gateways with world-class security to the market,” said Kristian Järnefelt, F-Secure’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Security. “We have experience working with over 200 operator partners to bring security to people while they’re at home and on the move. And with routers quickly becoming another door to people’s homes, both F-Secure and Zyxel are committed to providing the market with secure routers that can prevent these home gateways from becoming doors for cyber criminals and other online threats.”

The new offering implements F-Secure Connected Home Security into Zyxel’s home cyber security gateways available to service providers all over the world. Powered by F-Secure Security Cloud and its industrial-strength artificial intelligence capabilities, it provides a complete home network security solution that includes malware protection, anti-tracking privacy features, and more.

The combined solution’s design allows it to protect all the connected devices in today’s homes, including internet of things (IoT) devices that can’t run security software such as smart TVs, internet-connected appliances, and smart thermostats, as well as traditional PCs and mobile devices. It also includes features like Parental Control or Family Rules, making the offering an ideal way to simplify secure internet access for families leading increasingly connected lifestyles.

The agreement makes Zyxel one of the first network solution providers to implement F-Secure Connected Home Security into their gateways. The combined solution offers service providers a powerful, unique solution for adding premium, revenue generating security services to their portfolio.

“With the growing adoption of smart home and IoT devices, security has become essential for connected homes,” said Allen Lin, Vice President of Zyxel’s Broadband EMEA Business Unit. “By teaming up with F-Secure, we’re offering service providers a complete solution with best-in-class connectivity and security, which not only saves their time on integration but also helps them create an exceptional user experience for their security-conscious subscribers.”

F-Secure and Zyxel will showcase the solution at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin from October 23-25, 2018.