EZVIZ Introduces First C3W Colour Night Vision Wi-Fi Camera to Bring 24X7 Colour Images

EZVIZ has introduced the First EZVIZ C3W Colour Night Vision Wi-Fi Camera featuring colour night vision. This innovative security camera that makes it dramatically easier and smarter for users to protect their home and business anytime, anywhere. This camera enables to see colour images in the dark using the new EZVIZ colour night vision camera, a new breakthrough technology in EZVIZ’s product line. This latest camera offering from EZVIZ enables to see colour images in the dark making them look more real and clear.

This is the latest offering from EZVIZ Smart Home product portfolio. The innovative products and services from EZVIZ can be applied to home, workplaces, stores, schools, and more. EZVIZ empowers partners to share its unique cloud services, and together build a thriving Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

The camera comes with IP67 certification, making it dustproof, waterproof, enabling it to be used outdoors. The camera also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker so that a user can have a two way communication with family and friends through mobile. Along with the camera that allows the user to record, three 10-second audio messages to either welcome or deter visitors.

For example “Hello! You are welcome” or “Do not touch” etc. The camera also has 2 spotlights. They not only help in viewing colour images, but can also offer outdoor lighting that can be turned on or off with one touch of mobile. The user can also adjust the brightness. The active defence system with inbuilt siren and alarm can help the user deter unwanted intruders. Upon detection of intruders, the camera will set off loud siren and two spotlights to scare them off.

The end-user’s night vision is lit up and restored to full colour thanks to the Ezviz colour night vision camera. He can quickly identify details of interest like the colour of the clothes of the person or a car passing by even in darkness as if the user sees them face to face. In addition, it has got all other EZVIZ security features like 2-way communication, instant motion alert, active defence system (alarm and flash light), IP67 certified and storage slot up to 256 GB. It works seamlessly with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (Virtual Voice Assistant).