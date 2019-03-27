Experiencing the Smart City Concept with Askey Experiment the Rollout of Cutting-edge Products and Solutions

With over 30 years of network communication equipment manufacturing experiences, Askey Computer Corp. has shipped products all over the world. In recent years, Askey actively participates in research and development of innovative products for smart home, smart city and smart vehicle. In the dawn 5G era, Askey will demonstrate its integration and innovation capabilities for a wide diversity of smart products and development projects.

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February this year, Askey CEO Robert Lin led his team and participated in Qualcomm’s 5G solution announcement and cooperated with Ericsson to display the new 5G millimeter wave transmission in 4K TV imaging technology. Askey’s network communication technologies were highly appraised by these leading international wireless technology companies.

At the 2019 Smart City Summit & Expo, Askey will bring noticeable innovation in network communication technologies, including the creation of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device, the newest WiFi 6 Router and Mesh technology (11ax WiFi Mesh Advanced), Small Cell that ensures high quality cellular communication. In the realm of IoV, integration of mobile technology and application of cloud computing will usher new usability in connected automotive recorders (Connected Car Cam) – an item already favored by the insurance and transportation companies. As for Smart City solution, Askey will be Taiwan’s first AR (Augmented Reality) indoor navigation APP provider.

Askey not only provides hardware solutions, it also focuses on system integration to enhance and improve user experiences. It will continue to release highly integrated network communication solutions with high added value to assist government projects and global telecommunication service providers to create outstanding and comprehensive visions for digital life, and expand the ranges for citywide network communication services and smart traffic applications.