EWar Unveils Season 1 of Mega PUBG Mobile Tournament “EWar PUBG Mahayudh” 

Bengaluru-headquartered e-sports start-up EWar Games has announced the roll-out of a one-of-its-kind, mega PUBG mobile gaming tournament titled “EWar PUBG Mahayudh” for both professional as well as emerging PUBG Mobile gamers of India. The first season of EWar PUBG Mahayudh will be held over a period of over one month, beginning from 18th June, and extending till 19th July 2020.

The tournament, which offers a total prize pool of ₹2.5 lakhs, is an unprecedented opportunity for novice or underdog PUBG squads across India to earn real money while competing with the best and most renowned names in the PubG gaming space.

The online tournament has been scheduled to be held in three phases. In the first phase of the Mahayudh, the top 20 ‘pro’ teams will be battling each other through four days (18th June to 21st June). Hereafter, the second phase (22nd June to 15th July) shall witness numerous ‘underdog’ teams playing matches over a period of 25 days, and in four stages. In the last and final phase, i.e. Pro. Vs. Underdog, the top 20 (10 teams from phase 1 and phase 2 respectively) best-performing teams will compete against each other, following which the ultimate winners of the tournament will be declared.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games says, “It gives us great pleasure to host a quintessential e-sports tournament like EWar PUBG Mahayudh, which will attempt to provide a massive platform for budding, less-known PUBG gamers in the country to compete and prove their mettle against some of the top-notch PubG squads. Both in terms of the kind of participants and the reward pool, EWar PUBG Mahayudh’s stands out as the biggest and unmissable opportunity for PUBG enthusiasts. We are looking forward to an action-packed, fiercely competitive show over the next one-month or so. In the future, we have plans to come up with many more editions of the Mahayudh and also similar flagship e-sports challenges and tournaments across different formats.”

The EWar PUBG mobile Mahayudh Season 1 will be streamed exclusively on EWar’s mobile app, and viewers can watch the action live. Among notable ‘star’ PubG Mobile teams featuring in the tournament are Team Soul (led by Soul Mortal Aka Naman Mathur, who has over 5 Million subscribers on Youtube), Hydra Official (Dynamo from the team has 7.6M subscribers on Youtube), TSM Entity (partnership between Team SoloMid and Entity Gaming), Fnatic (team by one of the most prestigious organizations in the e-sports industry), Team IND (with vast international experience), Powerhouse, 8-Bit, etc. To add up to the excitement, prominent shout-casters Sparki and Mazi will be delivering live commentary during the matches.

The top 20 ‘pro’ teams (from phase 1) have already confirmed their participation, whereas the registrations for the ‘underdog’ teams are currently underway. One member from every team that wishes to participate in the tournament can register their squad by creating a new team on the Ewar mobile app or join using an invite code. While there are no entry fees for entering the tournament, the top 5 winners (rankers) and 1 top fragger squad from each phase of the tournament would be walking away with sure-shot cash prizes.

With more than 50 million avid PUBG Mobile gamers in India as of date, it has emerged as one of the most loved battle royale games being played in our country till date. Consequently, there is a constantly growing, passionate gamers’ community and audience around PUBG, and as per a recent report, PUBG tournaments accounted for almost 40% of the total e-sports prize money in India in 2019.