EverestIMS Technologies gets Certified in 13 Processes of Pink Elephant

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (EverestIMS), an Indian software product company with a rich market experience in the I&O and Digital Transformation space, recently received an upgraded ITIL compatible certification from Pink Elephant for Infraon Desk V2.5.

EverestIMS is delighted to announce that Infra on Desk V2.5 has successfully passed the criteria for PinkVERIFY Toolsets, demonstrating 100% of the required functionality and documentation sets for 13 Pink-defined ITIL processes. Prior to this the product had been certified for 7 processes. Since then, EverestIMS had put in consummate efforts towards thrusting the product for a high level of 11 process certifications. Pink Elephant is the world’s leading IT Service Management education and consulting provider.

The Pink Elephant certification is held in the highest regards amongst the entire technology community and is recognized as a beacon of quality and trust. They assessed the Infraon DeskV2.5 tool and confirmed its compatibility in the following ITIL 2011 processes.

Speaking about the certification, Satish Kumar V, CEO at EverestIMS Technologies said: “EverestIMS Technologies has once again proven its commitment to providing best practice compatible solutions for its customers. This enhanced Pink VERIFY certification for Infraon DeskV2.5 from 7 to 13 processes demonstrates how EverestIMS understands the importance and value of working to best practices for IT Service Management. As a company rooted in the Make in India ethos we are always looking out to push the envelope in terms of excellence and competitiveness which India thrives upon”.