EverestIMS marked its presence at CIO Klub Kolkata Chapter

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (Everest), an Indian software product company specializing in providing software solutions for IT Infrastructure, ITSM and the IoT space, recently participated in Digital Rainbow, the first anniversary of CIO Klub, Kolkata Chapter.

The CIO Association (CIO Klub) is the largest association of Chief Information Officers in India. The theme of the event was Digital Transformation and to empower companies with the best practices.

The key objective of the event was to share experiences and explore new opportunities in the digital transformation journey. The event highlighted the state of digital disruption and what should businesses should expect to remain relevant and successful. It also emphasised on flexibility and learning new skills that can help digital leaders to help their companies grow in the coming years.

Satish Kumar V, CEO at EverestIMS Technologies shared insights on the core elements of Digital Transformation and how they act as an ecosystem of an organisation to deliver measurable results. He dwelt extensively on the key pillars of Digital Transformation namely, Customer Experience Digital Transformation, Operational Process Transformation and the Business Model Transformation that are changing business paradigms in India and across the world.

“Companies need to embrace Digital Transformation as a mandate, not as an option. The future is one where digital technology will be integrated into all areas of an enterprise’s business, thereby disrupting how companies operate and empowering them to consistently deliver value to clients and stakeholders”, said Satish Kumar V, CEO of EverestIMS Technologies. “Digital transformation drives enterprises to up their competitive ante while staying relevant against peer companies spanning technology goliaths as well as start-ups. Successful enterprises have sprinted ahead of the game by focusing on atomizing digital transformation initiatives into achievable granular components that help drive speed and scale.”

The event benefitted vendors, media and CIOs from different companies by providing an interactive platform to exchange the best practices of digital transformation. Knowledge sharing sessions helped industry leaders to formulate strategies in addressing the common IT issues.